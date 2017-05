Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation into aggravated burglary is underway after a gang of men forced their way into a house.

Police attended a home on Hurdsfield Green, Macclesfield on Saturday (April 29) at around 10pm after a number of men are believed to have forced their way into the property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 938 of April 29 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.