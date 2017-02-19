Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Intriguing pictures have emerged of a woman dressed as Lawrence of Arabia while sat on a horse in the middle of Mill Street.

Taken in 1962, Jane Leah, from Macclesfield, cuts a striking figure as she poses in full costume outside Macclesfield’s old Majestic cinema, looking more suited for the Arabian desert than the cobbled streets of Macclesfield.

The unusual pictures were unearthed by Jane’s son Simon Leah, who says his mum donned the outfit - thought to be the exact same one worn by Peter O’Toole in the film - in a bid to promote the movie’s release.

Simon regularly shares old videos and photos with the Express which have captured the interest of many residents.

While these pictures are not his handiwork, they were at the family home for many years and he picked them out to use on the order of service at his mum’s funeral, after she sadly died two years ago.

He says that his mum told him that the costume she was wearing was the actual one worn by actor Peter O’Toole, who was the lead role in Lawrence of Arabia.

Simon, of Gawsworth Road, Macclesfield, said: “Mum was a member of a local riding club.

“She would have been about 19 or 20 in the pictures I think and I believe that was her horse she is riding.

“It was to promote the release of the 1962 film version of Lawrence Of Arabia and its showing at The Majestic Theatre.

“She told me it’s the actual costume that was worn in the film by the star, Peter O’Toole, not a copy.

“I don’t know much more than that and I’m not sure who took the pictures.

“It might have been Express photographer Gerry Henshall, I don’t know but they are certainly intriguing.”

Jane, nee Allen, was born and bred in Macclesfield and went to Macclesfield Central School.

Simon said: “She loved riding and used to teach children riding too, but her background was in design and she worked as a designer at Scraggs in Langley.

“She must have caught people’s attention on that day in Macclesfield all those years ago.

“I’d love to know how the costume came to be in Macclesfield.”

Lawrence of Arabia is a drama on the life of TE Lawrence depicting his experiences in the Arabian Peninsula during World War I.