Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of people were taken to hospital after a car smash.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving two cars, a grey Audi and a silver Ford C-Max, on the A34 Congleton Road in Siddington at 10.15pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

Three ambulances and two Rapid Response Vehicles were sent to the scene.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said they had received reports that four or five people were involved in the crash and that three ambulances have taken the injured parties to hospital, however she was unable to confirm how many people were hurt.

The injuries are believed to be of a minor nature.