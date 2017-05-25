Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders say that Macclesfield’s indoor market has reopened after it was evacuated over faulty fire alarm that ‘could not be silenced’.

Traders and customers were ordered to leave the market hall at the Grosvenor Centre in Macclesfield around 11.30am today (Thursday, May 25).

An investigation found there was no fire, but the fire alarm continued to sound.

Cheshire East Council, which runs the market, confirmed the market hall closed temporarily.

Speaking during the closure, a spokesman said: “It appears there is a fault with the fire alarm controls in the market hall. It cannot be silenced. We have evacuated the hall and are sending officers to attempt to fix the problem.”

The indoor market reopened at around 12.50pm.

Grosvenor Centre Manager, Ed Kennedy, said: “I can confirm that the fire alarm went off at the council-owned market today. The Grosvenor Centre was unaffected by this and we have continued to trade as normal and will do for the rest of the day.”