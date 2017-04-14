Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people filled the streets for a re-enactment of the town’s famous potato riot.

Curious residents ventured into town last night (Thursday, April 13) for a performance of a riot which took place in Macclesfield in 1812. It started in Market Place with an argument over the price of potatoes and quickly spiralled into a riot involving 5,000 people.

Around 1,500 people filled Market Place to see the story acted out and around 1,000 papier mache potatoes made by the community were thrown, at the event organised by Macclesfield Community Artspace. The crowds followed the story through the streets before a feast at Market Place - when potatoes caused more problems.

John Hartshorn, who came up with the idea for the event, said: “We served jacket potatoes and chilli but unbelievably the potatoes weren’t done in time so everyone was waiting. So again potatoes were causing us a problem last night. But everyone was fed in the end. I’m feeling battered by potatoes today, but it was a fantastic event.

“The best thing about it was the way the community participated in the event. We want it to be an annual event.”