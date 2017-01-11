Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigns have been launched to stop thousands of new homes being built on green belt land north of the town.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority is proposing a new strategy to deliver economic growth and environmental improvements to areas which border Poynton.

The plan – known as the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework – covers the next 20 years and includes ambitious plans for new industrial and warehousing floor space and offices, as well as 227,000 new homes.

But more than a quarter of these homes are earmarked for the green belt, including more than 12,000 close to the Cheshire East boundary.

A huge development of 2,400 new homes is intended to complement the new Woodford garden village - itself comprising 920 houses - at the old aerodrome.

A site by the A34 in Cheadle Hulme and Heald Green could see 3,700 homes; while 2,000 more could be built by Outwood Farm in Heald Green, and a further 4,000 at High Lane.

The plan has been slammed by Poynton Town Council.

Councillor Laurence Clarke, chair of the planning committee, said the ‘wholesale destruction’ of the green belt ‘cannot be justified’ and called for extensive areas of previous developed brownfield land to be reused instead.

He said: “We are very concerned about the plans and the sheer sizes of development being proposed.

“Cheshire East Council already wants to build 650 homes in Poynton and now you have Stockport council proposing thousands in the green belt nearby.

“It will in effect turn a semi-rural area into part of the Greater Manchester conurbation.”

He added: “Our roads are already heavily congested throughout the day, so the additional 20,000 or so cars on the road from these developments will do nothing to improve it.”

Cheshire East Council has expressed concerns over the scale of the proposals and the impact on the green belt, as well as the impact on what is ‘already a congested corridor’ of roads.

Three action groups - Save Stockport’s Greenbelt, Woodford Neighbourhood Forum and Save Heald Green Greenbelt - have been set up to fight the proposals and encouraging people to have their say in the first round of consultation which ends on January 16 .