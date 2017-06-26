Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Macclesfield Hospital has apologised after refusing a policeman emergency HIV drugs when he was stabbed with a used needle.

Roger Mayo, 41, claims his life could have been put at risk because of a mix-up between Greater Manchester Police’s Occupational Health department and the sexual health clinic at the hospital.

It happened after PC Mayo was injured by a used syringe while searching a drug addict known to share needles.

The terrified officer managed to get an emergency five day course of the anti-HIV medication called post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) – which is used to prevent infection after the virus has entered the body – but then struggled to get the essential month-long treatment needed to complete the course.

He says the Force’s Occupational Health department told him to get the drugs from his local sexual health clinic, but the clinic, based at Macclesfield Hospital, refused because it was an ‘industrial injury’.

In desperation PC Mayo, with help from his GP, finally managed to get treatment from another clinic.

But he says the lack of clarity about who should treat the injury has put his life at risk, and he now faces a nervous year-long wait for blood tests for HIV and Hep-C to confirm whether or not he has been infected. PC Mayo said: “The treatment is very regimented and should not be interrupted, so continuing it was imperative and I had a small time frame to get the remaining treatment.

“When I contacted the Macclesfield clinic I was told I could not have it because it was an industrial injury, whereas occupational health were telling me I had to go through the NHS. I went to my doctor and he was outraged and made an emergency referral, only for it to be refused again.”

He said: “I am very angry at GMP and the NHS. They both fobbed me off and left me to get on with it. As an apology, it’s pathetic. My wife and I were hoping to start a family, but that is on hold until I know I am clear. We are also struggling to get a mortgage with this hanging over us.”

The syringe incident took place in the Burnage area of Manchester earlier this year.