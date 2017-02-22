Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hospital bosses have hit back at reports that the A&E department will be closed.

Reports in the national press have this week said the emergency department at Macclesfield Hospital is one of 24 at risk of being ‘downgraded’ to an urgent care centre – which would not take care of the most seriously ill patients.

This has caused concern among residents who thought the department was safe after health bosses issued a statement to say the A&E would remain.

But health chiefs say the reports are based on old information and they are still working with partners to develop options for the future of the A&E.

Concerns were initially raised in November last year when a leaked document – called the Cheshire and Merseyside Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) – said the A&E may be downgraded.

But representatives for the East Cheshire NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, insisted that the A&E department will remain.

A spokesman said the recent national news reports have been based on the earlier document, which confirmed that the A&E could be downgraded to an urgent care centre.

A Macclesfield Hospital A&E and Caring Together programme progress spokesman said: “Caring Together partners have noted further reports over the last month in the national media suggesting that Macclesfield Hospital’s A&E department will be closed or downgraded.

"The reports appear to refer to the Cheshire and Merseyside Sustainability and Transformation Programme (STP) document from November 16th 2016 which referenced options for models of clinical care for the A and E department at the trust.

"Following the publication of this document Caring Together issued this statement .

"This statement remains accurate. We have contacted national media outlets which have incorrectly referenced potential closure of the department highlighting this statement and have asked for the articles in question to be amended accordingly.

"We are still at the stage of working with stakeholders to develop options for the delivery of services throughout the local health and social care economy through the Caring Together programme. The timeline for finalising these options has not been confirmed and as such we are unable to provide further details at present. No significant changes to local health services could be made without thorough public consultation.

"As partners within the Caring Together programme, we are working to design services which will continue to meet the needs of the local population and ensure that people access the most appropriate treatment in the most appropriate setting, in light of the major challenges facing health and social care services locally and nationally."

The community reacted with outrage when the leaked document stated that the emergency department could be downgraded. The Express launched a campaign against the proposal and more than 10,000 residents signed a petition. Health bosses backtracked and issued a statement to say that the department would remain.

However, a government response to the petition failed to rule out future changes. It stated the public will be consulted before any changes are made.

Macclesfield MP David Rutley said: “I have heard nothing from within the NHS to suggest that the previous statement issued does not stand.

“The A&E at Macclesfield Hospital has been safeguarded as promised.”