Macclesfield Hospital's A&E was evacuated after a fire at a nearby bungalow.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a large detached bungalow on Victoria Road at about 4.45pm yesterday (January 11).

When they arrived the fire appeared to have been put out, so crews investigated isolated the electricity supply.

An ambulance treated the man for smoke inhalation.

Witnesses described smoke billowing out of the house.

But strong winds carried the smoke into the A&E department promoting a evacuation.

A spokesman for the hospital said: "As a precaution staff evacuated the A&E department for a very short time until the source of the smoke was established."