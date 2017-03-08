Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A horse was rescued by firefighters after a fall.

Crews were called to Shrigley Fold, Rainow, after reports that a 23-year-old horse called Glen had fallen awkwardly in a hollow and couldn’t get back up.

Glen, who has been owned by Bob Heap for 20 years, was sedated and lifted used specialist straps.

The rescue, which involved Macclesfield Fire Station and the Animal Rescue Unit from Bollington Fire Station, took place on Sunday, March 5 just after 5pm.

Phil Marke, watch manager, praised the work of his team. He said: “The crews worked hard and in difficult circumstances for two hours before finally getting Glen up. He was then led to his stable where he spent the night recovering.”

Firefighters were also helped by Tom Ladds, animal rescue technician, and vet Caroline Bramhall from Agnew Equine.