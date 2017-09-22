Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned that more raids are planned across Macclesfield after ‘a large quantity of drugs’ were seized.

Officers swooped on homes in three morning raids planned as part of a new crackdown to tackle drug dealing around the town.

They forced their way into two addresses on Macclesfield estates and a home in Bollington and said they seized a ‘large quantity’ of drugs.

Officers raided a home on Gawsworth Road, the Weston in Macclesfield, and the next day carried out two more raids, one at a home on Suffolk Close in Upton Priory and the other on Coope Road in Bollington.

Police say the raids on Suffolk Close and Coop road are connected.

Sgt Phil Clark, from Macclesfield Police, said other raids will be carried out in the town as part of the clampdown.

He said: “We executed raids concerned with the supply of class A and class B drugs in Macclesfield and Bollington.

“One of the homes we raided was in Bollington and we will be concentrating our efforts on Bollington as well as Macclesfield.

“We are acting on information received and there’s work ongoing to stem the supply of drugs into the community.

“There will be further raids and arrests will be made.

“Residents can be assured that we are doing all we can to target Macclesfield’s drug dealers.”

Officers said they raided a house on Gawsworth Road, the Weston in Macclesfield at 9am on Thursday (September 14). Then on Friday (September 15) at 8am officers forced entry into a flat on Suffolk Close, Upton Priory in Macclesfield, where they seized a ‘large quantity’ of cannabis.

At 9.30am, police then raided a house on Coope Road in Bollington.

No arrests were made.

Contact police on 101 with information.

The raids this week are the latest in a series of police operations to target drug dealing in Macclesfield.

A year ago 39 people involved in a drugs gang in the town were locked up for a total of almost 125 years as part of Operation Alzira. Police used undercover officers to carry out test purchases with dealers, and intensive surveillance and telecommunications analysis to map criminal gangs bringing drugs from Liverpool and Manchester into Macclesfield.

The year-long operation culminated last September when 200 police officers launched raids at addresses in Macclesfield, and other locations in Cheshire, Manchester and Liverpool. The year before under 2015 Operation Toadstool, police cracked a network of dealers who were pedalling narcotics by running mobile operations from cars. A car crime team carried out investigations to intercept the dealers.

Operation Dresden in 2014 resulted in 34 more convictions and people being sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison and around £800,000 worth of drugs taken off the streets.

And Operation Dizi resulted in 28 convictions in 2013.