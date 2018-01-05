Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A startled homeowner has spoken out after an HGV became trapped against his home, causing traffic chaos.

Billy Bamford, 39, from Macclesfield, was shocked when he was woken by the large, green Eddie Stobart lorry wedged against his house.

The driver was attempting to turn left, from

Lord Street on to Chapel Street, when the vehicle became stuck, just after 8am on Thursday, December 28.

Former Fallibroome Academy pupil Billy: “I was awoken by two almighty crashes and stuff coming off the wall. A structural engineer is coming to check the integrity of the wall.

“My tenant is on the ground floor and her bed is directly behind the wall that was hit and she was terrified. She jumped out of her skin, she thought it was an earthquake.

“Police came and closed about four roads and they had to unscrew my satellite dish - which was bent - before they managed to get the lorry around the corner.”

Billy, a digital director at Big Brand Ideas, says there are two long scratch marks along the side of his house but he has received an apology from the firm, who he says have been helpful since the incident.

However, he says the junction has a history of problems and action needs to be taken in order to stop another similar incident happening in the future.

Billy added: “It was only a few months ago that we had nine cars wrecked by a much smaller truck.

“We really need a sign putting at the end of the road which says no access for HGVs or large trucks.”

Commenting on Facebook, residents shared Billy’s concerns.

One neighbour said they had seen similar situations on a number of occasions. Francesca Leah Robinson said: “There was a lorry stuck here only a couple of months ago, we have lived here for five years and see it on a regular basis.”

Eddie Stobart has says the company is aware of the incident and takes it very seriously.

A spokesperson for the logistics firm said: “We’re aware that one of our drivers was involved in an incident last week in the Macclesfield area.

“Eddie Stobart takes all driver collisions extremely seriously and we continue to work hard to support improvements in health and safety in our industry.”

Cheshire Police said nobody was injured in the incident and the road was cleared just after 10am.