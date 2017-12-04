Stunned onlookers saw Hollywood star Toni Collette knocked off her bike in a road accident in Tytherington.
Happily the Australian actress, who previously starred in blockbusters such as About a Boy and Muriel’s Wedding, was only filming stunt scenes for a new TV drama.
Film crews descended on the Manchester Road area to shoot the dramatic scenes on Sunday, December 3.
Residents had received a letter from production company Drama Republic warning them about planned road closures while filming took place.
The six-part drama centres on therapist Joy Richards, played by Collette, who tries to find a way to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident.
It is expected that the programme will be premiered on BBC next year and on Netflix internationally.