A curious slice of Macclesfield’s history is to be brought to life with a large scale re-enactment.

The Macclesfield Potato Riot is a free street theatre performance that will wind its way through the streets of the town centre before a banquet in the Market Place.

The event on April 13 marks the 205th anniversary of when an argument over the price of potatoes quickly spilled over into a riot that had to be quelled by the Local Militia.

More than a hundred local volunteers are planning to recreate the unruly scenes when it starts outside the Town Hall before travelling down Mill Street to Exchange Square.

The event will be full of exciting activities and live action that refer to historic moments and important characters from the town’s history, co-ordinated by the volunteers of Macclesfield Community Artspace.

Mill Street will be transformed into 1812 Macclesfield with replica shop fronts and vendors selling traditional wares from the time.

There will be different points during the performance where the audience can engage and become part of the action.

After the ‘riot’ there will be a feast in Market Square featuring the music of Shaleenagig and The Rumblestrutters.

The event is the idea of John Hartshorn, who organises the Barnaby parade. John said: “I wanted to create something that would add to the regeneration of the town by telling part of the town’s story in an interesting and engaging way using arts and culture.”

John, who can often be found leading samba band Sambamba, added: “This is an event that will resonate with everyone. We can all relate to things getting more expensive and this event will show how Maxonians of the past dealt with it. We’d like the crowds to get in the spirit too by dressing up in costumes of the day and cheering or jeering the rioters as they proceed through the town.

“There are only a limited number of tickets for the banquet. This is a unique chance to dine in the very heart of the town, and have a good old knees-up.”

Tickets for the fest at £16 from visit www.macclesfieldpotatoriot.com or www.facebook.com/macclesfieldpotatoriot .

The performance starts at 6.30pm and will last an hour. The feast will follow.