A historic pub which served workers who built the Macclesfield Canal is to be demolished for housing.

The Fools Nook Inn, on London Road, Sutton, was built in 1830 to serve the navvies constructing the waterway.

It remained open until recently when it was badly damaged in a flood in 2012 and failed to recover.

Now developer Branching Out Two Ltd has submitted plans to build seven new homes on the land, which includes the pub and car park.

Of the seven homes, there will be two three-bedroom properties and five two bedroomed properties.

There will be a total of 23 car parking spaces including seven visitor spaces and two parking spaces on land off Radcliffe Road.

Access to the development will be directly onto the A523 London Road.

In its planning statement architects Alison Pike said: “The existing built fabric is over 150 years old and has suffered from movement, dry and wet rot and its position on the site has resulted in the cellar being flooded, which has further damaged the structure. All of these factors make the existing building unsuitable for conversion.

“As this is a site that exists within a small hamlet with existing infrastructure, there is the opportunity to develop this site for housing.”

However, commenting on the plans Keith Smith, of Macclesfield Civic Society, suggested the development was ‘remote’ from services such as shops, schools, social services and employment opportunities.

Describing the scheme as ‘tricky’, he also argued that it could impact on the green belt, adding: “The site is within the green belt yet it is argued it will have no effect on its main purposes.

“The overall scheme certainly would result in a loss of openness, notwithstanding the majority of building would take place on the former car park. However it would certainly intensify built development in this rural locality.”

Mr Smith also raised the concern of the development’s direct access onto London Road and suggested that it could have allowed access via Radcliffe Road, although it would mean losing one of the homes proposed.

The pub was originally called the Royal Oak before a name change.

The canal swing bridge opposite the site is called the ‘Royal Oak Swing Bridge’.