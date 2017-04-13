Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic mill which has sat empty for 15 years could be transformed into flats.

Albion Mill on London Road, Macclesfield, is a former silk mill which dates back to 1843.

The four storey, Grade II listed building has been earmarked for flats since the turn of the century, but various projects have failed to get off the ground.

Now another scheme, from Mr Z Rafiq based in Altrincham, is bidding to kick start the site’s regeneration.

The proposal includes 30 two-bed flats in the main mill and a new block to the rear for four two-bed flats.

The plans include 32 parking spaces at the rear of the mill and in the basement.

The scheme is expected to go in front of Cheshire East Council’s Northern Planning Committee in June.

It has garnered the support of Macclesfield Civic Society which campaigns for the protection of buildings and high standards of environmental design.

Keith Smith, secretary of the group, said: “This is a welcome proposal to find a viable and sustainable use for a prominent, indeed landmark, building on the main approach to the town along the A523.

“There has been a commitment to a residential use for the site and the issue remains one of detailed design, heritage impact and traffic considerations.

“The type of accommodation would be a useful addition to smaller dwelling types in the town, something that accords with the objectives of the emerging Local Plan.”

You can also have your say via the council’s planning portal by April 27.

Plans to convert the mill have been in the making since 2003, when a scheme for 16 flats were given the green light.

Renovation work started in 2005 but stopped for financial reasons in 2009.

Fresh discussion with Cheshire East Council’s planning team resumed in 2015.

According to a plans submitted by agent S R Design the majority of the building has been unoccupied for 15 years and it is in a ‘delapidated’ state and subjected to ‘weather, pigeons and vandalism’.

The achitects plan is to ‘maintain the essential character’ of the mill.

In 2015 a scheme by Cheshire Demolitions and Excavation to convert the mill into 14 apartments was approved by the council.

This went hand in hand with a plan to replace the Albion pub with seven cottages.