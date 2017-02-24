Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Macclesfield’s most important heritage buildings will reopen to the public soon as a new GP surgery and arts cafe.

The private GP surgery has been created in Charles Roe House, the home of former Macclesfield mayor and silk industry entrepreneur Charles Roe.

There were originally hopes by a local arts group to create a Joy Division exhibition in the house but when a lack of funding halted the plans, businessman Ian Pinches bought the Grade Two listed building with ambitious plans to create a GP surgery, arts cafe and events centre.

And with his wife Stephanie being a doctor, he was well placed to open the surgery.

Now with Stephanie working as lead GP, Ian and his team are getting ready to open the Pinches Medical surgery.

It comes after months of restoration at the Georgian property, on Churchill Way, which has been refurbished with council conservation officers.

It will open in May and the team are busy trying to sign up patients.

The arts cafe - named Charles’ Art Cafe - will open at the same time, showcasing work by Macclesfield artists. The events room - to be named the Copper Room - will be launching later in the year. Mr Pinches, a chartered accountant and management consultant, said: “We’re delighted to be able to open up this historic building for local use whether in urgent need of a GP or a cup of tea from Charles’ Art Cafe.

“Patients can enjoy the heritage of Macclesfield and refreshments in the cafe where we will be showcasing local artists.”

It’s not the first venture for the couple, who run a number of businesses from Macclesfield including the former Livesey’s sandwich shop on Chestergate which is now Charlie’s Deli.

Former Livesey’s owner Jo Weselby is employed at Charlie’s and will run the catering at Charles Roe House.

Ian says there is enough demand for a new doctors surgery in Macclesfield.

He said: “We’re convinced that providing an additional option for access to a GP will help members of the public in need of a doctor and reduce the burden on the NHS that is making the news for all the wrong reasons.”

The surgery is offering free membership for three months for 300 households, a 25 per cent reduction on the first year of membership. Visit pinchesmedical.co.uk .