Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Historians fear one of the names on the town’s war memorial has been added in error.

Researchers have been able to trace details on all but one of the 194 men from Macclesfield killed in the Second World War.

Now they have raised concern that the name of Norman Leonard has been carved into the stone by mistake.

The potential blunder came to light during research for the new book about Macclesfield’s role in the war.

Former solider Harry Carlisle, 79, has devoted the last two and a half years tracking down the backgrounds of those who feature on the Park Green war memorial in Macclesfield.

Harry has produced a 133-page A4 illustrated book called ‘They Responded to the Call of Duty’.

It contains background and pictures of those killed, as well as information about casualties with a local connection who are not named on the memorial.

But mystery remains over Norman Leonard – despite enlisting other historians and researchers including the team at macclesfieldreflects.org.uk , a website which documents Macclesfield’s role in the First World War, as well as an appeal in the Express.

Harry, from Rainow, said: “One name on the Park Green war memorial remains unidentified: Norman Leonard. There are only two men named Norman Leonard listed on the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website, and they are from Aberdeen and Gateshead.

“If anyone knows the answer to this mystery I would be very pleased to hear from them.”

Harry said the book includes dozens of photos of the fallen, adding: “It is very emotive to read about these lives.”

Rosie Rowley, from Macclesfield Reflects, said: “We are puzzled about the identity of Norman Leonard. A man named Norman Leonard has been found living with his wife Nellie at 42 King Street, Macclesfield in 1939, but he is thought to have survived the war. Perhaps the name was added to the war memorial in error. Any help with this mystery would be greatly appreciated.”

‘They Responded to the Call of Duty’ costs £8 and can be purchased via macclesfieldreflects.org.uk, Macclesfield Visitor Information Centre at the Town Hall, or directly from Harry by calling 01625 428331 or emailing hagravenrainow@btinternet.com.