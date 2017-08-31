Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ambitious mum who was devastated when her career in the Royal Navy was cut short due to injury is raising money for the charity that has helped her.

Sacha Sloan, from Macclesfield, was on target to become one of the first female sub mariners in British Royal Naval history when she suffered a bad ankle injury.

Despite several operations and two reconstructions, her ankle was not strong enough to endure the tough training required and she had to be medically retired.

Sacha was devastated and the impact of that reality has left her with mental scars as well as many physical ones, for which she is receiving support from Help for Heroes.

The former Fallibroome High pupil said: “I always strive to be the best at whatever I do. I was the only female in my division when I joined the Navy three months after my 16th birthday and yet was class leader.

“I was one of only seven women working in mine warfare before I changed to become a warfare specialist and my aim was to be the first mine clearance diver – a job which, at the time, was not open to women. I was offered the opportunity to be one of the first female sub mariners in British Royal Navy history. I was so close, but my injury prevented me making it.”

Sacha, who has been diving since she was 12, decided to take on a daring shark dive at Blue Planet Aquarium in Ellesmere Port to give something back to the Help for Heroes charity.

She said: “Help for Heroes welcomed me into its open arms with all types of help – respite, mental health, counselling, clinical advice, careers and jobs, financial… there is always someone to speak to who understands.

“Every single person at Help for Heroes will go above and beyond to make a difference to a veteran’s life. They are truly incredible people, as are the beneficiaries I have met at Phoenix House who are fighting their own personal battles as veterans.

“The money I raise by the dive will benefit them while, at the same time, make me be compassionate to myself by doing something that I have always wanted to do. I needed something to focus on, to take my mind off all my negative thoughts.

“Diving with sharks is a way of getting close to something that you otherwise wouldn’t. In the sea, they wouldn’t come that close to you because they are timid. I will actually be able to stroke them!”

To sponsor Sacha go to www. justgiving.com/fundraising/sacha- bamford1