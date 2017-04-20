Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A toddler will grow up with the dog that saved her life after her family decided to adopt it.

Black springador Rufus found fame after the Express published a story about how he rescued two-year-old Betsy Gunnion when she was choking in her bed at night.

Rufus, who was being fostered by the Gunnion family as part of a scheme by charity Labradors In Need, alerted Betsy’s mum Emily to the danger, who was then able to rush to her in time to clear her throat.

And when Emily, who has two other dogs, said she couldn’t keep Rufus permanently, the charity was inundated with offers from far and wide to rehome him.

But now, after sifting through countless applicants, Emily has decided Betsy and Rufus simply can’t be parted, and will continue to care for at their home on the Moss.

Emily, a cafe manager, said: “There was lots of interest in Rufus and the charity was deciding which family would be best for him but he and Betsy have such a bond I couldn’t split them up.

“They are always side by side and after what he did for Betsy I couldn’t be parted from him. I decided he fits in really well at our home and that was that, he’s here to stay.

“He and Betsy are best friends and I’ll always be grateful to him for saving her.”

Emily, who volunteers as a foster carer for Labradors in Need, a charity which finds homes for rescued Labradors, had only had Rufus for a few days when the incident happened.

She says he is now a mini-celebrity in Macclesfield and is often recognised when she takes him for walks or takes part in dog shows.

She said: “Rufus is a bit famous now and is such a wonderful addition to the family. It goes to show what good work the charity does to rehome these beautiful dogs. I’m still going to volunteer for the charity and would urge others to contact the charity and think about helping too.”

Rufus - who is a cross between a Labrador and a Springer Spaniel will appear at a dog show and family fun day at Macclesfield Town Football Club next month.

He had an injured leg when he was rescued and this is being treated now with regular hydrotherapy sessions.

Fore more information about fostering go to labradorsinneed.co.uk.