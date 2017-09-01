Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heartbroken lover injured his ex with a TV when he couldn’t cope with their split.

James Bowers, 26, struggled when the two and half year relationship ended, a court heard.

He set up fake Facebook profiles and started to ‘follow’ the victim’s friends and visited her parents uninvited, prosecutors said.

Then in the early hours of July 20 Bowers turned up at her flat and let himself in, the court heard.

When he was ejected Bowers lost his temper and started kicking and punched the wall, magistrates were told.

He then threw a discarded TV at the wall, which hit the victim’s arm causing reddening, prosecutors said.

In a final act of anger Bowers issued a threat that he would ‘do a year in prison’ for the victim.

Bowers, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted assault and criminal damage to the wall which belonged to Plus Dane Housing.

Robin Lynch, prosecuting, said: “This was a domestic assault.

“The victim was in a relationship with the defendant for two and half years.

“They split up three weeks before the incident.

“Since then he had been following friends by setting up fake Facebook accounts.

“At 2.30am on July 20 the victim was with two female friends when the defendant knocked on the door and walked in uninvited.

“There was a conversation and she managed to persuade him to leave the flat.

“She shut the door and then heard banging outside.

“She went out and saw the defendant kicking and punching the wall by the stairs.

“She tried to calm him down.

“He went down a flight of stairs and picked up a discarded TV and threw it.

“It hit her on the arm causing reddening.

“She then heard more banging outside and the defendant shouted ‘I will do a year in prison for you’.”

Magistrates sentenced Bowers to 12 month community order with 15 days Rehabilitation Activity. He must also pay the victim £50 compensation.

Richard Black, defending, said: “He was unable to cope with when the relationship ended.

“He accepts he threw the TV in anger but it was aimed at the wall not her. It was a reckless act.”

The court also issued a restraining order.