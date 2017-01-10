Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hear ye! Hear ye! The search is on to find a new town crier.

Macclesfield Town Council is hoping to re-introduce the historic role into civic life after it was axed many years ago.

The new town crier, which is a voluntary position, will attend selected events and civic occasions.

Pete Turner, clerk at the council, said they are looking for someone with a passionate love of Macclesfield and who isn’t shy of performing.

He said: “Macclesfield Town Council are launching a search for a new town crier, following its decision at the end of the year to re-introduce the position.

“Macclesfield, being the social and economic focus for east Cheshire for centuries, has hosted numerous civic posts, including a town crier, whose job it was to make public announcements.

“The honorary post will play a key role in the civic and public life of the town, attending selected events and civic occasions and helping to promote the town, its attractions and its culture.

“This will be a very interesting role for someone with a love for Macclesfield as well as perhaps to some extent a love of performance.

“We are looking for someone who will be happy to bring this traditional role to life again and add value to the town and someone who will add colour to our town.”

The council has set aside £2,000 to spend on the costume, which includes the traditional robe, tricorn hat, leather buckled shoes and accessories including a bell, and has also pledged to cover expenses.

The move has been welcomed by the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers.

Ken Knowles, from the organisation, said: “Oyez oyez oyez. This is great news for Macclesfield.

“A warm welcome and great camaraderie awaits the new town crier. He or she will be amazed at the breadth of the post.

“It is a post that reflects well on the community.”

The town crier has historically had an important role as it was the only means of communication with people who could not read or write.

They used to announce proclamations, local bylaws, market days and even adverts, and were also known to escort the destitute to the workhouse and put petty criminals in the stocks.

For more information call 01625 374142 or email clerk@macclesfield-tc.gov.uk.

The closing date is February 11.