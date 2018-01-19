Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cold weather can be seriously bad for your health. The cold and damp weather, ice, snow and high winds can all aggravate any existing health problems and make us more vulnerable to respiratory winter illnesses. But there are lots of things you can do to ‘Stay well this winter’.

From keeping warm to common winter illnesses, free advice about how to stay healthy is available on our website at easterncheshireccg.nhs.uk. Just click the “Stay Well this Winter” link on the home page.

Here are five things that I recommend you do:

1. Make sure you get your flu jab.

The flu virus strikes in winter and it can be far more serious than you think. Flu can lead to serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and it can be deadly.

You are eligible for the free flu vaccine if you are pregnant, are aged 65 years or over, have a long-term health condition, or are a carer. Children aged two or three are also eligible.

You can also find more information at nhs.uk/getflujab

2. Keep warm

• Heat your home to at least 18°C (65°F).

• Keep your bedroom window closed on winter nights.

• Keep active when you’re indoors. Wear several layers of light clothes.

• And check your heating and cooking appliances are safe. Visit gassaferegister.co.uk

3. Take advantage of financial schemes and discounts to help you pay for heating.

Make sure you’re receiving all the help that you’re entitled to. Learn how at gov.uk/phe/keep-warm

4. Visit your local pharmacist as soon as you start to feel unwell with the symptoms of a respiratory winter illness.

Many over-the-counter medicines (including paracetamol and ibuprofen) are available to relieve symptoms of common winter ailments, such as colds, sore throat, cough, sinusitis or earache.

5. To manage winter illness symptoms at home:

• Rest

• Drink plenty of fluids

• Have at least one hot meal a day to keep your energy levels up

• Use over-the-counter medications to help give relief.