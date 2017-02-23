Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The prevention and early detection of cancer is one of the CCG’s priorities. That’s why I’m supporting Prostate Cancer Awareness Month this March.

The month aims to increase awareness of the cancer and raise money for Prostate Cancer UK so the charity can provide even better support to sufferers and their families. So why not visit www.prostatecanceruk.org for advice on signs and symptoms, to find out if you’re at risk and to get fundraising ideas?

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with around 36,000 diagnosed in the UK every year. Most are men over the age of 50.

Research suggests there may be a link between obesity and prostate cancer, while men who exercise regularly are found to be at lower risk.

We would encourage all individuals to optimise their health through healthy eating, exercise, appropriate weight reduction, smoking cessation and safe alcohol consumption.

Symptoms include an increased need to urinate, particularly at night, and a feeling that your bladder is slow to empty or has not fully emptied.

While symptoms shouldn’t be ignored, they don’t mean you have prostate cancer. The majority of men with urinary symptoms have non-cancerous disease.

Prostate cancer usually progresses very slowly so you can live for decades without symptoms or needing treatment.

There is no single test but the most common are blood tests, biopsy or physical examination of the prostate.

Some cases can be cured if treated early. Treatments include radiotherapy, hormone therapy or removal of the prostate. All treatments carry a risk of significant side effects. Newer treatments such as high-intensity focused ultrasound aim to reduce side effects.

Health Matters: Help shape YOUR local health service