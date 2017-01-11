Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us are feeling the after effects of a Christmas well celebrated.

A bite of a mince pie here, an extra helping of pudding there... It all seems so innocent at the time. But all those extra helpings could now be starting to show!

A study has found that extra pounds we pile on over the festive period will take a depressing three months to shift. But you would be surprised how a small change in your level of physical activity can make a big difference to your health and well-being. So go on – make a start today!

Taking up a sport or joining a gym offer great opportunities to get fit but there are also loads of fun and easy ways you can get more active for free. Go to the Active Cheshire website at www.activecheshire.org for some great ideas of how you can become more active.

While you’re on the site, why not sign up to be #PartOfTheMOVEment?

It’s a campaign to get 50,000 people taking regular exercise across the county in 2017.

Signing up will give you access to lots of great ideas, and you’ll get support from other people who’ve committed to an active lifestyle.

You might think being active involves going to the gym, an exercise class or playing a sport but it’s not just that. Just think of it in a more everyday way that incorporates some activity into your daily routine - even simple things like doing more walking.

Being active includes any physical activity that you do, including cleaning the house and gardening, travelling on foot or by bicycle, manual jobs at work as well as sport and activities in your spare time.

You could benefit hugely from simple activities such as taking the stairs (rather than the lift) or walking briskly to the shops. It’s not only the big changes that will make the difference to your heart but also lots of little ones.

So don’t let the Christmas bulge get you down, it’s a new year with healthy possibilities, so start being active today. A good starting point is the NHS Choices website at www.nhs.uk .

Just search for “health and fitness” for lots of great ideas on getting into shape while having fun.