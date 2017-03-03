Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re a smoker who wants to stub it out for good, why not seize No Smoking Day as your big chance to stop?

Eastern Cheshire is in line with the national average of having one in five adults smoking. Yet studies show around two thirds of smokers want to quit. That’s why my colleagues at NHS Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group are backing No Smoking Day on Wednesday, March 8.

The campaign aims to inspire hundreds of thousands of smokers to win the fight against cigarettes.

It provides information, support and encouragement to put smokers in the best possible position to make a successful quit attempt on the day. To find out more, visit www.nosmokingday.org.uk .

Smoking is responsible for one in every five deaths in adults aged over 35 in England, and half of all long-term smokers will die prematurely due to a smoking-related disease.

Giving up smoking increases your chances of living a longer and healthier life. You’ll start to notice the benefits soon after quitting. For example:

After one month your skin will be clearer, brighter and more hydrated

After three to nine months your breathing will have improved, and you will no longer have a cough or wheeze

After one year your risk of heart attack and heart disease will have fallen to about half that of a smoker.

Studies show that you are four times more likely to quit smoking if you do it through the NHS.

For more information, visit NHS Choices at www.nhs.uk and search for ‘stop smoking.’

Your GP can provide help and advice about quitting, and refer you to a stop smoking support service.