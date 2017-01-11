Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Many of us drink more than we should over the festive period – and there’s nothing wrong with sharing a tipple with loved ones. In fact, celebrating with family and friends is good for our mental wellbeing.

However, there’s no escaping the fact that sustained drinking above sensible limits can cause serious long-term damage.

That’s why I recommend Dry January as a campaign that gives us a nudge back in the right direction after the seasonal excesses. And the good news is that it’s possible to knock our livers back into shape quickly by taking three simple steps:

• Keep off alcohol for two or three days in a row

• Take more exercise and stay fit

• Cut down on sugar and fat.

Dry January is a fundraiser organised by Alcohol Concern – a national charity dedicated to changing the UK’s drinking culture. It’s a great way of giving your liver a break after the Christmas festivities, while establishing a positive attitude towards alcohol and raising money for charity.

And whether you’re taking a month-long break from booze or just cutting back, it’s worth remembering that not drinking for two or three days running gives the liver time to recover.

Providing the liver has no lasting damage, it can take as little as 24 hours to go back to normal. However, if alcohol is used irresponsibly, it can have serious consequences for our health and for the NHS as emergency hospital admissions cost the NHS millions of pounds every year.

While I would never want to preach, I would strongly encourage the adoption of positive habits which will have long-term benefits for your health.

And it’s not just about cutting down on the booze – eating well and exercising regularly will prevent people getting overweight and developing Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, as well as cutting down on daily food indulgences and not overloading on sugary drinks.

Visit www.alcoholconcern.org.uk/dry-january to find out more about the Dry January campaign and how you can get involved.