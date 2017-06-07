Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In an ideal world, no one would make a mistake and no one would need to complain. In the real world, we recognise that we all get things wrong from time to time.

However, this recognition does not mean that we should shy away from trying to learn from the experiences of those who did not get the service which they were entitled to and would expect.

And that’s why the CCG has a Complaints, Concerns and Compliments Team that treats every complaint as an opportunity for improvement. We know that making a complaint can be a difficult experience for patients, their families and carers. Accordingly, we work with patients in a compassionate, sensitive and timely way to resolve their concerns.

In 2016-17, we received 132 complaints from the 204,000 residents of Eastern Cheshire.

The subjects about which we received the most complaints were:

l The way in which we determined applications for NHS Continuing Healthcare – a package of care paid for by the NHS for people who have complex health needs

l Decisions we took about funding of services

l Decisions on medicines management policies – for example, stopping paying for the prescribing of over-the-counter medicines for common, self-limiting ailments.

Of the 84 complaints we’ve finished investigating, 39 were upheld.

We have learned from every one of those upheld complaints. For example, we helped write a new series of letters and an information leaflet to explain NHS Continuing Healthcare after complainants told us the literature they received about the process was difficult to understand.

In another example, the specification for the new Talking Therapies mental health service was influenced by trends we identified in the complaints we received about the service’s predecessor.

A summary of our work in 2016-17 was considered by Governing Body last month. You can read it here: www.easterncheshireccg.nhs.uk/Meetings/24-may-2017.htm .

We hope that all patients receive a positive experience of our local NHS healthcare services.

However, if this has not been the case for you, we would encourage you to contact our Complaints, Concerns and Compliments Team.

We will be happy to listen to your concerns and work with you to explore what action can be taken.

You can call us on 01625 663 828, email complaints.nhseasterncheshireccg@nhs.net or write to: NHS Eastern Cheshire CCG, 1st Floor,West Wing, New Alderley Building, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK10 3BL.