Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The CCG wants your involvement in shaping local health services. It is especially important to hear the public’s voice in this time of financial challenges and tough decisions in the NHS.

There are three ways you can get involved and make your voice heard:

l Patient Participation Groups (PPGs) – all 22 GP practices in Eastern Cheshire have a PPG which uses patient experiences to advise on promoting and improving services. Speak to your practice receptionist to find out more.

l Eastern Cheshire HealthVoice – open to all patients, carers and members of the public. It provides an independent perspective to the CCG in the planning and buying of health services. HealthVoice meets every eight weeks in different venues across the area and at different times of day. (www.echealthvoice.info)

l Readers’ Panel – members proofread the CCG’s public-facing publications and make recommendations on content and design to ensure they are easy to understand.

Driver in court accused of causing death of Tythrington teacher Guy Wharton by dangerous driving

There has never been a more important time to get involved in the development of local health services.

This year the CCG and its partners are preparing for a large scale public conversation on proposals to redesign services for the modern age through the Caring Together programme (www.caringtogether.info) .

Please come along and help – you don’t need special experience or qualifications. We want to listen – your input will help shape our NHS locally.

To find out more about getting involved in the CCG’s work, call engagement and involvement manager Usman Nawaz on 01625 663864 or email usman.nawaz@nhs.net.