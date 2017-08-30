Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

ARE you keen to lose weight or stop smoking? Are you looking for help to support a loved one with a long-term condition? Would you like to talk to local NHS leaders about what you need from health services?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then why not attend our annual general meeting and health and wellbeing fair at Macclesfield Town Hall today (August 30) from 2pm to 5pm?

The AGM is your chance to hear first-hand about our work to plan and buy high-quality, affordable healthcare. You’ll also be able to find out how to get involved in shaping care services in Eastern Cheshire – for example by joining the Patient Participation Group at your GP practice, joining our Readers’ Panel or attending meetings of our HealthVoice patient and carer reference group.

What’s more, you’ll have opportunities to share your views on how you think health services in Eastern Cheshire should change to continue providing excellent care while remaining affordable.

Meanwhile, the health and wellbeing fair will bring together local groups, organisations and services working to encourage healthy lifestyles, provide first class urgent and emergency care and help people with chronic conditions to live well.

Partners showcasing their services will include:

l Age UK

l Cheshire East Council’s One You team, which is working with the CCG and healthcare providers to encourage healthy living and help people get into shape before planned surgery

l Cheshire East Council trading standards

l Citizens’ Advice Bureau

l A dementia reablement team funded by the CCG to help people with dementia to live as fully as possible

l East Cheshire Hospice

l The CCG’s medicines management team which advises GP practices and community pharmacies on safe, cost-effective prescribing.

Don’t miss this opportunity to find out about the fantastic health and wellbeing services on offer in Eastern Cheshire.

For more information on the AGM and fair, call CCG communications manager Charles Malkin on 01625 663824 or 07468 707934. Alternatively, email c.malkin@nhs.net.

We look forward to seeing you at Macclesfield Town Hall next Wednesday.