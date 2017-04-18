Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brand New Heavies, Dodgy and The Farm will headline the first Macclesfield Festival.

The three big name bands found fame in the 80s and 90s and will headline the main stage, while children’s Cbeebies character Rastamouse will be performing alongside his reggae band Da Easy Crew on the children’s stage.

Organiser Andrew Kleek, who claims the family event will be the biggest music event the town has ever seen, said: “The bands are a real coup and the perfect festival headliners. We are honoured to bring them to Macclesfield.

“Jazz and funk band Brand New Heavies will bring the ultra cool summertime vibes, they are best known for tracks such as Dream On Dreamer and Midnight At The Oasis.

“Dodgy, who are best known for hits like Staying Out for the Summer and Good Enough, will also take main the main stage, alongside The Farm who are best known for their hit All Together Now which turned into a national anthem.

“We’ve had an incredible response from the community. There is a real demand for a summertime family festival.”

The Express can also exclusively reveal that ska band The Manchester SKA Foundation will also perform. The Festival is on Saturday, July 22 at Macclesfield Rugby Club. Buy tickets at macclesfieldfestival.co.uk.