A gymnast mum is head over heels after her bouncing baby boy was born on Christmas Day.

Francesca Marques, 26, known as Frankie, and her partner Matt Smith, 43, welcomed baby Eli into the world while most of us were tucking into Christmas pudding.

And while the gymnastics teacher says she still hasn’t had time for Christmas dinner, she is overjoyed with the early arrival.

Frankie, who is also mum to two-year-old Annie, said: “He wasn’t due until December 28 so was a little early arriving on Christmas Day.

“I started contractions at 4.30am and we did Father Christmas with Annie and went to my mum’s for breakfast but then dropped Annie to Matt’s mum’s and it was over to the hospital for 1.30pm.

“We were due to have dinner at Matt’s mum’s but that didn’t happen.

“Matt had his in the end cold and late after meeting Eli but I’ve not had a Christmas dinner yet. But I don’t mind missing dinner for Eli, he’s gorgeous.”

Eli was born at Macclesfield Hospital at 6.20pm weighing 8lb 1oz and was brought back to the family home on Rainow Road on Boxing Day.

The family had hoped to enjoy Christmas dinner with Matt’s mum and dad Jane and Pete Smith at their home on Westminster Road, but Frankie said little Eli is the best Christmas present they could have wished for.

Frankie said: “Eli’s been very quiet and easy going so far. His sister was very excited to meet him.

“We joked about the fact that he might arrive on Christmas Day and that we wouldn’t get Christmas lunch.

“He will always have to share his birthday with Christmas Day and will have Santa to contend with but I wouldn’t change it for anything. “They were fantastic on the ward and it felt like Christmas.

“It’s something I’ll always remember. Eli is the best Christmas present I could wish for.”

Frankie competed as part of the national gymnastics team in the British Championships in 2002 and then became a trainer as a teenager. She runs Wilmslow Gymnastics Club with her mum Alison, who lives in Bollington with Frankie’s dad Antonio and brother John. They took the club over six years ago.

And while energetic Annie is already proving to be a promising young gymnast, only time will tell if bouncing baby Eli will have some gymastics talent too.