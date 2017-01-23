VIP guests tested their strength on the climbing wall at the launch of Macclesfield’s first bouldering centre.
It was always Andy Brooks’s dream to create a climbing centre for the community, but due to funding problems, MAC -Multi Activity Centre- was opened as a roller skating rink instead.
Now Andy, along with wife Rachael and his team, who have continued finding funds for the climbing centre, have been able to gather enough support for a ‘bouldering’ room at the centre.
It’s been funded thanks to a £15,000 grant from Macclesfield Town Council and sponsorship from Decipher Consulting.
The wall - which climbers can practise on without the need for ropes - will be the first public access bouldering room in Macclesfield.
Guests at the VIP launch event included mountaineers, Mayor Alift Harewood-Jones and MP David Rutley who tested out the facilities.
Dad-of-four Andy said: “We’ve always wanted to open a bouldering room so it was fantastic to host our launch.
“Macclesfield has a lack of facilities for kids and we’re really proud of it.”
The facilities are open to adults from February 1 and to children at a date to be confirmed.
A crowdfunding project aims to raise £10,000 to replace the centre’s skate floor which was damaged by flooding.
Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carrie-bower.