Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

VIP guests tested their strength on the climbing wall at the launch of Macclesfield’s first bouldering centre.

It was always Andy Brooks’s dream to create a climbing centre for the community, but due to funding problems, MAC -Multi Activity Centre- was opened as a roller skating rink instead.

Now Andy, along with wife Rachael and his team, who have continued finding funds for the climbing centre, have been able to gather enough support for a ‘bouldering’ room at the centre.

It’s been funded thanks to a £15,000 grant from Macclesfield Town Council and sponsorship from Decipher Consulting.

The wall - which climbers can practise on without the need for ropes - will be the first public access bouldering room in Macclesfield.

Guests at the VIP launch event included mountaineers, Mayor Alift Harewood-Jones and MP David Rutley who tested out the facilities.

Dad-of-four Andy said: “We’ve always wanted to open a bouldering room so it was fantastic to host our launch.

“Macclesfield has a lack of facilities for kids and we’re really proud of it.”

The facilities are open to adults from February 1 and to children at a date to be confirmed.

A crowdfunding project aims to raise £10,000 to replace the centre’s skate floor which was damaged by flooding.

Visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/carrie-bower.