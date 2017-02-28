Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandad has become the poster-boy for a bowel cancer campaign after screening saved his life.

Alec Broughton, 69, has urged people to take the NHS bowel cancer screening test as part of a campaign by health bosses.

He has taken up the cause because he says screening saved his life, after being diagnosed with cancer when he completed a test himself.

The cancer was at stage two but luckily it was caught in time for Alec to have treatment. He was referred for surgery at Stepping Hill Hospital and following his surgery and a short course of treatment, he is now free of cancer.

Alec, from Poynton, is volunteering at Macclesfield Hospital with the Beating Bowel Cancer Charity sending out reminders to patients to send back the tests. Patients do the tests at home before returning them for assessment.

Widower Alec, a patient at Priorslegh Medical Centre and grandad to Katie and Jack, said: “I feel very lucky indeed that my cancer was caught early.

“Following the third test I did, when I was 65, traces of blood were found and I was sent to hospital for further tests. A cancerous tumour was found in my bowel.

“I had a bit of constipation, which I’d put down to my diet, but otherwise I felt completely well. I would urge anyone who has received the kit not to ignore it. This little test saved my life – it could save yours.”

People aged 60 to 74 receive an NHS bowel cancer screening kit through the post every two years. Patients collect a tiny stool sample on a special card which is sent in a hygienic freepost envelope to a screening laboratory to be checked for traces of blood.

NHS Eastern Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has the highest take up in Cheshire and Merseyside of bowel cancer screening by people aged 60 to 74.

Dr Paul Bowen, CCG clinical chair and GP with McIlvride Medical Practice, Poynton said: “This is really good news as more than 90 per cent of bowel cancer cases can be treated successfully if diagnosed early.”

The Be Clear on Cancer campaign is run by Public Health England and Cancer Research UK.

Visit cruk.org.uk/beclearoncancer or ring the NHS helpline on 0800 707 60 60.