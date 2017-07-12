Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 80-year-old grandad has fulfilled a lifetime ambition by leaping out of a plane at 15,000 feet.

The skydive was organised to celebrate his birthday but also raised £500 for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in the process.

Harry Taylor, from Prestbury, jumped above the Lancashire coastline and was able to see from the North Wales coast, the Pennines and Lake District.

He was joined by his daughter Lisa Chaplin and son-in-law Gary, who is a ambassador for the Children’s Hospital charity.

Harry said: “It was an amazing experience, I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“It was the perfect 80th - best birthday present ever, and so good to have also raised money for the charity.”

Gary, who last year cycled the height of Mount Everest up the Cat and Fiddle raising nearly £10,000 for the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, said “The day was fantastic, we fell so lucky with the weather, but the exhilaration was indescribable.

“Free-falling two miles in less than 60 seconds is the ultimate adrenaline rush. I can’t wait to do it again.”