Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Government has given the go ahead for badger culls in parts of Macclesfield.

The badger vaccination scheme - which was suspended for two years following a global vaccine shortage - has been relaunched to immunise cattle and help stop the spread of bovine TB (bTB) in cattle.

The scheme also includes issuing additional licences for the cull of badgers, with Cheshire on the list. This means that badgers on land across Henbury, Siddington, Lower Withington, Marton and Jodrell Bank could be killed.

John Knight, from Cheshire East Green Party, condemned the move.

He said: “Badgers are being scape-goated for this bTB problem. The science suggests badgers aren’t the main projectory, it’s the cattle themselves.

“Badgers can catch it but they are unlikely to transfer it back, so it’s massively pointless. Badgers are an easy target. Horrendous numbers of badgers have been killed and it’s not the answer.

“Vaccination should be rolled out for both badgers and cows, this is where the Government should be focusing.”

The government-backed scheme will also provide support and grants to help eradicate the virus, which has had a devastating affect on beef and dairy farming across the UK. From May 2016 to May 2017, 1,968 animals with bovine TB in Cheshire alone had to be slaughtered and 120 herds were put under restrictions because of bTB, affecting farmers’ ability to sell and buy in new animals.

Farming minister George Eustice said: “Bovine TB not only has a devastating impact on our beef and dairy farms, but causes harm and distress to infected cattle.

“We have a clear plan to eradicate the disease over the next 20 years and this year we are restarting the government-backed Badger Edge Vaccination Scheme to stop the disease spreading to new areas. Vaccination is just one part of our comprehensive strategy, which also includes tighter cattle controls, improved biosecurity and badger control in areas where bTB is rife to tackle the reservoir of disease in wildlife.

“While our eventual aim is to eradicate the disease completely, farmers are facing the reality of bTB on their farms every day, which is why we are also launching a new bTB Advisory Service to offer advice to all farmers on limiting on-farm disease risk.”

Cheshire East Councillors were due to vote on a proposal to ban badger culls on council property at a cabinet meeting yesterday (Tuesday, September 12).