A teenager suffering a severe asthma attack had her phone stolen by a man who had offered to call paramedics.

Student Evie Merrygold, 18, was in Ark nightclub on Deansgate when she started struggling for breath and went outside.

She collapsed on the pavement near the venue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man said he would help her by ringing for medical help, but when he took her Google Pixel XL he then disappeared.

Evie said: “I just can’t find the words for how that feels. It’s the fact that he said he was going to help me and then just went off with my phone.

“Why didn’t he just take it instead of pretending? Now I wonder if he had followed me. And that makes me think it could have been much worse, I completely passed out.”

The Poynton High School pupil was inside the bar with friends on Friday night when she began to struggle for breath.

Stepping outside for air, it spiralled into a full-blown asthma attack, which is when she realised her inhaler was inside.

Evie collapsed on the pavement and was out cold for five minutes before waking to see a number of people around her, and a man by her side.

She said: “The man picked up my phone and said he was going to call an ambulance, but when I looked back up he had gone with my phone.”

Wondering where she was, Evie’s friends joined her and helped look for her phone for 30 minutes - to no avail.

Since the theft, Evie has checked her data and seen that phone calls have been made from her phone, and she has cancelled her contract.

A GMP spokesman confirmed they were called to Ark at 2.30am on Saturday morning to a woman whose phone was stolen while she suffered an asthma attack. The man is described as white and in his twenties.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.