Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A have-a-go hero has been honoured for his bravery at an awards ceremony.

Norman Belfield, 44, risked his own life when he confronted a man who appeared to be holding a woman at ‘gunpoint’ during an incident at Nabb’s Quarry in Wildboarclough.

Norman’s brave actions deterred the attacker, who let the woman go before fleeing the scene.

Now Norman has been honoured for his courage with an award at the 2017 Local Hero Awards.

Speaking after the ceremony, Cheshire East Council leader Rachel Bailey said: “Norman Belfield’s selfless actions represent what the Act of Courage award is all about, demonstrating true courage in a life-threatening situation.

“This is what makes the Local Hero Awards such an important event – the opportunity to recognise Cheshire East’s true unsung heroes.

“Norman is undoubtedly one and is an inspiration to us all.”

Norman was honoured with an Act of Courage award at the awards hosted by radio station Silk 106.9 and sponsored by Cheshire East Council.

Norman was presented with his honour at Crewe Hall Hotel among local heroes in 12 categories.

A trial was told the horrifying details of the incident at Chester Crown Court earlier this year.

Norman, who lives on a farm in Wildboarclough, was driving past the quarry car park when he saw the drama unfolding.

The court heard that a woman was chased from a van by attacker Douglas Proctor, who was holding what looked like ‘a black handgun’, which was in fact an imitation firearm.

Proctor pointed the weapon towards Norman and said: “Drive or I will shoot you”, while dragging the woman by her hair back towards the van, the hearing was told.

He kicked and punched her, hitting her with the butt of the gun, and pointed the weapon at Norman to keep him away.

But the threats failed to deter Norman, who stood up to the attacker.

The court heard when two BT engineers arrived at the scene, Norman seized his chance and ordered them to block the car park exit before he walked towards Proctor and challenged him over whether the gun was real.

Then came the horrifying moment when Proctor pointed the ‘weapon’ at Belfield and pulled the trigger until it clicked – revealing it to be an imitation gun. The attacker then let the woman victim go before running off into the woods.

Douglas Proctor, of Wash Lane, Northwich, was found guilty by a jury of false imprisonment and having a blade in a public place and admitted two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is due to be sentenced on November 24 at Chester crown court.