Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man wanted on suspicion of assault.

Officers are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniel Earles.

The assault happened on Pickford Street at 12.25am on March 24, when a man in his 20s suffered what are believed to be minor facial injuries after being assaulted with a glass.

Daniel Earles, 24, from Macclesfield has connections to the Congleton area.

Sgt Matt Ashton said: “We would urge anyone who has seen this man or knows of his whereabouts not to approach him directly, but contact police on 101.

“We are issuing known contacts with harbouring notices, reminding them of the consequences of assisting a suspect in evading police.

“If you know of Daniel Earles’ whereabouts and you don’t contact police, you could be committing a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.