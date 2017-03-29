Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A consultation is underway on creating two new neighbourhoods in Macclesfield town centre.

Residents are being asked for views on creating new residential schemes at Northside, an area north of Hibel Road including the old court, and Whalley Hayes, off King Edward Street.

Cheshire East wants to create Local Development Orders (LDOs), which speed up the planning process to allow brownfield sites to be redeveloped.

LDOs mean that planning consent would be pre-determined in principle to encourage property owners to bring forward land.

Much of the technical work normally carried out by the developer would be completed by the council instead.

Coun Ainsley Arnold, cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “This is the second phase in a consultation process and we hope residents and businesses give us their feedback.”

The consultation runs until April 28 and includes drop-in events at Macclesfield Town Hall on April 4 and Macclesfield Library on April 25.

Documents can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2nsITrK .

Email macclesfieldldos@cheshireeast.gov.uk to find out more information or register for a drop-in.