Workers have closed a town centre road following a gas leak.

The leak was reported at a business property on Park Street in Macclesfield last night and engineers from Cadent Gas, which maintains underground gas pipes in the region, have detected gas in the cellar.

They have dug up the road to locate the source of the gas and the road remains closed in one direction.

The closure is in place from the junction with Sunderland Street for 200 metres along Park Street.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place to allow drivers to get through but drivers are experiencing delays.

Kevin Hegarty, of Cadent Gas, said: “It’s a busy junction and we’re doing all we can to locate the source of the gas quickly but as gas has been detected in the property we have to treat it as an emergency.

“People may be concerned they can’t see our engineers but they are working in the cellar of the property.

“It’s not clear yet how long it will take to find where the gas is coming from. The traffic lights will be manned for 24 hours while work is carried out.”