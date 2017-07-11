Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandad has produced his own board game after coming up with the idea ‘in his sleep’.

Entrepreneur Gary Henshaw, of Oakhill Close in Tytherington, has created the game ‘Forge the link’ after saying he dreamt about the concept of the quick-thinking trivia game.

Gary, 68, who is a retired salesman and used to run Gary’s 50p shop on Bond Street, says as soon as he woke up he decided to make the board game a reality, and set about creating his first prototype.

He said: “I woke up in the middle of the night and scribbled my idea down straight away.

“I’m retired now so I am always coming up with ideas thinking what I could do and this sounded like a really good one.

“It’s been hard work, I had to come up with all the questions, then I had to go to a box company and a printers and put it all together. I’ve driven my wife absolutely bonkers, but it’s been really well received.”

Once the game was created, Gary, whose cousin Joe runs Henshaw’s Skip Hire, set about peddling his wares around the pubs of Macclesfield with a fantastic response. He said: “Everyone that I’ve shown it to loves it.

“It’s fun and it’s something different. My kids love it and they would give me true and direct criticism.”

Gary, who is dad to Lee and James and has three grandchildren, said: “I took it into the Brocklehurst Arms in Poynton and they have let me set up a little games area there. I just show people how to play and see what they think. It’s had really good feedback, so the next stage is to start selling it.”

He added: “John Douglas has been absolutely fantastic. They are selling the game for me and have put up a really nice display too, so I’m hoping to get a good response from that.”

The game has different categories and players have 15 seconds to play. They then have to answer further questions linked to the original.

Gary is now hoping to expand the game so there is a child-friendly version and even a local version with questions about local landmarks and even the Macclesfield Express.

Gary’s game is being sold at John Douglas in the Grosvenor Centre and is also available online from forgethelink.com.

For more information about the game email forgethelink@gmail.com.