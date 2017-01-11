Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of men grabbed a delivery driver and took his keys before stealing his van.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the robbery on Campden Way at the junction of Grangeway in Handforth.

Three men in a blue Nissan van are believed to have stopped to ask the driver for directions.

When he returned to his delivery van, two men from the Nissan got out and grabbed him before stealing his keys and driving away in the van.

The van was later abandoned at Heald Green train station when the offenders made off up the train track.

The driver of the blue Nissan is described as white, of slim build and in his 20s. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a black winter hat. One of the other men is described as white, around 5”8 with a normal build and in his 20s. He was wearing a white/grey hooded jumper with the hood up. The third man was wearing a hat.

The incident was on Wednesday, December 28, at around 4pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 508 of December 28 or Cimestoppers on 0800 555 111.