A computer games shop has gone into liquidation after 25 years.

Bits n Pieces, on Chestergate, was an independent games retailer which stocked consoles and games, electrical items and mobile phones.

The firm is thought to have been in business for more than 25 years.

It shuts its doors last month and a notice has been placed on the Companies House website to say a liquidator has been appointed.

The firm was run by Julian Slater and operated under the company name Games 4 U Ltd.