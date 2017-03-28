Load mobile navigation
Mess left by travellers at Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield

  1. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there1 of 8
  2. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there2 of 8
  3. travellers on the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield3 of 8
  4. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there4 of 8
  5. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there5 of 8
  6. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there6 of 8
  7. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there7 of 8
  8. rubbish left by travellers at the Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield, in the car park for a nursery which is based there8 of 8
Local NewsSusan was marched out of the bank and on a car journey of terror to her death...
REPORTER Pat Hills recalls a day in 1977 which rocked Macclesfield. It was the day 22-year-old Ian Jebb and his 19-year-old fiancee Susan Hockenhull were led to their deaths by a man known to them both. For the first time, the full details of this horrendous crime are revealed in a new book.
NewsMacclesfield doctor praised for spotting life-threatening cancer
Oliver Doyle - who has now had his life-threatening tumour removed - says he was mis-diagnosed for 10 years until he relocated to Macclesfield for business.
NewsBrother's emotional reunion after 40 years
Darryl and Maitland Bell were brought together in Macclesfield after winning a competition
NewsWoman broke window after being turned away from bar
Karen Napier, 36, became angry at the Thirsty Beak in Macclesfield.
NewsMess left by travellers costs charity hundreds to clean up
A charity says travellers left a car and human waste on a nursery car park at Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield.
NewsMess left by travellers costs charity hundreds to clean up
A charity says travellers left a car and human waste on a nursery car park at Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield.
