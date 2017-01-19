Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Artists are planning to turn an entire town into an interactive exhibition using specially-designed, futuristic technology.

The unique installation, planned for June, will combine oral histories of Bollington with innovative technology, which means visitors will hear stories about the town as they approach specific landmarks and locations.

It’s been created by former Bollington resident Zak Tanamli and artists Sophie Bullock and Anna Horton-Cremin, from One Five West, who have invented their own ‘waterproof proximity kits’ which will be used to recognise when visitors are approaching an exhibit.

Zak, 27, who now lives in Manchester but whose parents still live on Palmerston Street in Bollington, says he was introduced to the project through his friendship with Sophie and knew that Bollington would be an ideal setting.

He said: “With the visual history of the mills, the place had stories to tell.

“This project is unique in its use of technology. Never before has this sort of technology been applied to create a community arts project and we are excited to explore its possibilities.

“The audience will be encouraged to walk around the town and engage with our storytelling objects; as people walk in front of these objects, the stories will be played aloud for all to hear.”

Zak, who trained at the Granada Centre for Visual Anthropology, says he has already collected the stories of some important local figures, such as Dr John Coope, but is appealing to members of the public for more ideas, such as how the town has changed and what has stayed the same.

He said: “Dr John Coope is a very important person. He organised the Bollington Festival which helped the town recover after a bad period in the 1970s.

“No contribution is too great or small.”

The project is supported by a grant from Innovate UK, a public body set up with the aim of accelerating UK economic growth though the stimulating and supporting innovation.

It was awarded to Sophie and Anna, who together form interactive artwork duo One Five West, to support their development of interactive light and sound objects called ‘Larks’, which will be used in Bollington.

The public exhibition will take place from June 2 to 4 and will be accompanied by a family event at Bollington Arts Centre on June 3.

To contribute, email Zak at ztanamli@gmail.com or call 07929 381657.