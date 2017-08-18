Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Fallibroome Academy is delighted with some outstanding A level results this year.

Provisional indications are that an impressive 60pc of grades achieved were A* - B and nearly 85pc grades A* - C, an increase on 2016.

A remarkable 28pc of all the entries were the top A*/A grades and 22 students achieved at least three straight A grades or above.

Francis Power, headteacher, said: “We are delighted with our A-Level results this year and are immensely proud of the achievements of all of our students. At a time when A-Level programmes nationally have been subject to significant change, our students have had to work especially hard to return such excellent outcomes.

“They have risen to this challenge remarkably well and returned results that do themselves and their school great credit.

“We are delighted to see so many of our students succeeding in gaining access to their first choice destination next year, whether this is at university, a professional apprenticeships or the workplace. As a school, we are also confident that our outcomes this year will maintain our standing as one of the best Sixth Forms in the country.”

Sam Amey, Charlotte Cash, Louise Cook and Ewan Kilpatrick achieved the remarkable achievement of A* grades in all their subjects.

Nearly 80pc of students achieving their first choice places, including Sam Amey, Ani Gilmore and Megan Smith who achieved places at Cambridge or Oxford, Sam to read Medicine, Ani to read Fine Art and Megan, English.

Students have also gone on to study a wide range of other subjects, from Physiotherapy, to Law, Engineering and Sports Science. Students also secured places at leading conservatoires and specialist colleges, including Charlie Jones, member of the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, at Guildhall, Sam Ashall at Mountview and Liam Nolan at LIPA.

Mark Payne, director of Sixth Form, added: “This has been a fantastic group of students to work with.

“They have been good humoured, worked hard, and coped well with the pressures of A level studies, all the more remarkable given the many changes taking place at A level and the tougher demands of the new exams. They truly deserve the fantastic results they have achieved! We are very proud of those students who have achieved competitive university places. Several students have also achieved places on prestigious sponsored degree and higher apprenticeship schemes, including Sam Glover who has secured a great placement with Jaguar Landrover and Stephanie Wilson with Astra Zeneca.

“The whole year group have given a great deal to Fallibroome and I wish them every success in the future.”

Peter Rubery, Fallibroome Trust CEO, added: “Congratulations are due to a terrific group of students and their teachers who worked so hard to achieve these amazing results. We share their pride and excitement as they embark on the next phase of their lives and thank them for their significant contribution to school life over the past few years.”

Results

(Figures show number of A Level passes followed by number of AS passes in brackets)

Y Al-Shabibi 4(1); B Amey 4(1); S Amey 4(2); S Ashall 3(1); J Ashmore 3(2); F Atiq 3(1); S Bailey 3(2); A Bowers 3(2); S Braddock 3(1); M Bray 3(1); M Burt 3(2); T Busby 3(2); C Butters 3(2); F Cadman 3(2); S Carson 3(2); A Carter 3(2); B Carter 3(1); L Cartledge 3(2); C Cash 3(2); J Cash 4(1); S Chinea-Rodriguez 3(2); B Clarke 3(2); F Clews 3(1); L Clulow 3(1); N Cole 3; L Cook 3(2); A Coombes 3(1); R Coyne 3(1); F Crawford 3(2); A Currie 3(2); C Davies 4(1); P Derrig 2(2); E Doughty 4(1); E Durrant 3(1); C Dyson 3(2); J Eastham 3(2); M English 3(3); R Evans 3(1); E Fernihough 3(3); C Fryer 4(1); R Fryer 4(1); A Gibbons 4(1); H Gibson 3(2); L Gilbert 3; A Gilmore 3(2); S Glover 3; Z Grant 3(1); A Gruber 3(1); D Hall 3(1); D Halsey 3(1); D Hanks 3(1); A Hannah 3(1); J Harley 4(1); N Heath 3(2); J Heron 4(1); C Hewitt 3(2); C Heyes 3(1); T Heywood 4(1); S Hicking 3(2); I Hirsch 3(2); C Holland 3(2); N Holland-Jones 3(2); A Hurd 4(1); O Johnson 3(2); P Johnson 3(2); C Jones 3(1); C Jones 4(1); E Jones 3(1); E Jones 3(2); M Joyce 3(2); J Kaye 3(2); L Kendall 2(1); L Kidd 3(2); E Kilpatrick 3(2); E Kirk 3(2); I Kite 3(1); D Lee 2(1); E Leeson 3(2); C Lewis 3(1); H Lithgow 3(2); F Mackintosh 3(2); L Marshall 4(2); D Marshall-Chaplin 4(1); M Martin 3(1); M Maxton 3(2); K McAndrew 4(1); L McCulloch 3(2); T McKee 3(2); O Millar 3(2); C Miller 3(1); J Moody 4; O Moore 3(1); M Moran 3(2); C Naden-Lamb 3(1); C Naden-Moore 3(2); A Nelson 3(2); E Newsome 3(2); L Nolan 3(2); J O’Donovan 4(1); H O’Neill 3(2); L Orme 4(2); J Owen 3(1); A Pace 3(2); E Packer 3(2); A Panton 3(2); E Payne 3(2); R Peet 3(3); B Pickup 3(1); C Price 3; J Qualtrough 2(3); G Rayner-Jones 3(2); G Reavey 3(2); P Roberts 3(2); A Ross 4; D Rowley 3(1); R Saji 4; J Shaw 3(2); F Shenton 3(2); E Skarratt 3(1); A Smith 3(2); K Smith 3; M Smith 3(2); N Smith 3(2); O Smith 4(1); R Smith 3; M Stamm 3(1); G Stanger 4(1); A Stanley 4(1); C Stewart 4(1); N Sumner 3(1); M Tang 3(2); A Taylor 3(2); E Thomas 3(2); M Thomas 3(2); G Tinsley 3(2); E Titford 3; R Torr 3(1); E Towns 4; M Travers 3(1); T Turner 3(2); R Vernon 4; H Vietor 3(2); I Walsh 3(3); Z Wang 3(2); E Ware 3; L Welsby 3(2); S Wheelton 3(2); G Williams 3(1); H Williams 3(2); T Williams 3(2); E Wilson 3(2); S Wilson 3(2); Q Zubair 4(1).