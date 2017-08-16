Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More traffic misery beckons after electricity bosses admitted they didn’t finish the work, which closed the Silk Road for 10 days.

National Grid shut off the junction between Bollington Road and Hulley Road from August 4-13 to paint and repair electricity pylons.

But work was not completed because of problems elsewhere on the network.

Bosses have apologised – but will have to close the road again later in the year.

The move has infuriated drivers, residents and businesses who claim the road closure, along with other roadworks in the town, created gridlock – despite being specifically arranged for the school summer holidays.

Anna Pacheco, a regional sales manager from Macclesfield, said: “To find out that all that pain and delay was for nothing is awful. And now we have to suffer again. When you are using the road for a purpose roadworks can be detrimental to a business.”

The Silk Road, which was closed in both directions, has since reopened.

Businessman Mike Rance, right, from Make It Macclesfield, said: “I think it’s an absolute nightmare for Macclesfield and people will be extremely angry, not just because of the fact it’s happened but the fact that National Grid clearly knew this for some time and have not told anyone about it.”

Nicki Komorowski, who owns Quality Dry Cleaners at Tytherington Shopping Centre, is devastated having seen her business profits drop by 40 per cent during the closure. She said: “Customers tell me they avoided the area because of the roadworks. The whole shopping area was very quiet. It’s not great that they’ll be doing it all again, but what can I do about it?”

Coun Beverley Dooley, the Mayor of Macclesfield, is furious that repairs weren’t completed in the summer holidays.

She said: “It is obviously disappointing but we have to accept circumstances beyond anyone’s control. Let’s trust the work will be completed quickly once work resumes.”

National Grid’s £8m project will replace 50-year-old overhead power lines that run between Macclesfield and Stockport. A spokesman said repair work in Macclesfield stopped on August 4 to enable an emergency fix to another part of the network and over the following six days engineers only managed some ‘site access works and painting’ before confirming it had to reschedule.

National Grid said once the fault is repaired it will publicise revised plans for the maintenance work.

He added: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these necessary changes in our plans and would like to thank local residents and businesses for bearing with us during this essential maintenance work.”

Last week the Express reported traffic build-ups on diversion routes around the Silk Road, especially on Beech Lane in Macclesfield, and Brocklehurst Way and Manchester Road in Tytherington.

One driver claimed that a journey which usually takes five minutes from Tytherington to Macclesfield train station had taken 40 minutes, while another claimed it had taken him 50 minutes to get from AstraZeneca to the Moss estate.

Cheshire East Council - which used the closure to make road improvements and install a pedestrian crossing - said steps will be taken to ensure that future work by National Grid will take place at a time when traffic disruption is minimised.

Drivers are still facing delays on our roads despite the reopening of the Silk Road. These include: