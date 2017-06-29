Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children enjoyed games and crafts, pampered pets took part in a dog show and plastic ducks raced down the river at Langley Fete.

An impressive 1,500 people turned out at the fete on Langley playing fields for family entertainment including children’s races, face painting, a football challenge and tombolas.

Stalls sold everything from plants and herbs to vintage goods, books and toys. Duck races were held on the River Bollin and competitors ran up Teggs Nose in the fell race.

Alison Archer, from the event, said: “The fete was very well attended and the sunshine even made an appearance later on in the afternoon as the bands were playing.

“The dog show was hugely popular, especially the new category of ‘dog who looks most like its owner’.

“The fell run attracted a lot of entrants who ran up and down Teggs Nose in record time.

“Everyone enjoyed the three bands, with Langley group The Teggs Nose Pickas ending up playing a very lively acoustic set in the local pub, the St Dunstan, following the end of the fete.”

Money raised goes towards Langley Village Hall and a Christmas meal for older residents.