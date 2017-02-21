Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are being warned as Storm Doris is set to batter Macclesfield with winds of up to 80mph.

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for Thursday (February 23) saying gusts ‘with potential risk to life and property’ could hit the region.

While the strongest winds look to be only be short-lived, damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks are likely, with danger of injury from flying debris.

Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground, which could also lead to additional hazards.

The Met Office’s chief Forecaster’s said: “The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption.”

The Amber weather warning is the second highest warning issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning over storm Doris at the end of January , but Macclesfield avoided any major problems.

The wet weather is expected to stay until Saturday (February 25), but the winds are expected to die down by Thursday Evening.